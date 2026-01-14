MENAFN - GetNews) Recognized as a trusted Aquascape builder in Richmond, Virginia, the company specializes in custom-designed water features that blend craftsmanship, sustainability, and timeless beauty.

As homeowners across Central Virginia set new goals for the year ahead, Jordan's Water Garden Solutions is welcoming 2026 by helping residents transform their outdoor spaces into natural retreats. Recognized as a trusted Aquascape builder in Richmond, Virginia, the company specializes in custom-designed water features that blend craftsmanship, sustainability, and timeless beauty.

With a growing demand for outdoor living enhancements, Jordan's Water Garden Solutions continues to lead the way in Aquascape-inspired ponds, pondless waterfalls, streams, and water gardens. Each project is thoughtfully designed to reflect the homeowner's vision while working in harmony with the surrounding landscape.

“January is the perfect time to start planning a water feature,” said Jordan Blanton, founder of Jordan's Water Garden Solutions.“Designing early allows homeowners to be ready for installation as the weather warms, so they can enjoy their Aquascape feature throughout the spring and summer.”

Richmond's Go-To Aquascape Builder

As an experienced Aquascape builder serving Richmond and surrounding Virginia communities, the company focuses on nature-based designs that look established, organic, and inviting. Using proven Aquascape construction methods and high-quality components, Jordan's Water Garden Solutions creates water features that are both visually striking and easier to maintain over time.

Their Aquascape services include:



Custom koi ponds designed for beauty, fish health, and balanced ecosystems

Pondless waterfalls and streams for homeowners seeking the sound and movement of water with minimal upkeep

Water gardens featuring aquatic plants, natural stone, and flowing water

Fountainscapes and decorative water features for compact outdoor spaces Seasonal maintenance, cleanouts, and upgrades for existing ponds and water features

Why Homeowners Choose Aquascape Features

Aquascape water features are designed to create a calming, immersive outdoor experience. In the Richmond area, homeowners appreciate how professionally built ponds and waterfalls can:



Enhance curb appeal and property value

Create a relaxing backyard escape

Attract birds and beneficial wildlife Integrate seamlessly with patios, decks, and gardens

By following Aquascape's ecosystem-based approach, Jordan's Water Garden Solutions ensures that each installation supports natural filtration and long-term performance.

Planning for 2026 Starts Now

As the new year begins, Jordan's Water Garden Solutions encourages Richmond-area homeowners to schedule design consultations early. Winter planning allows for custom design development, material selection, and installation timelines-making it easier to enjoy a completed water feature as soon as outdoor season arrives.

Homeowners interested in working with a local Aquascape builder in Richmond, VA can learn more about available services, view recent projects, and request consultations directly through the company's website.

About Jordan's Water Garden Solutions

Jordan's Water Garden Solutions is a Richmond, Virginia–based Aquascape builder specializing in custom ponds, waterfalls, water gardens, and water feature maintenance. Known for natural designs, professional craftsmanship, and personalized service, the company helps homeowners turn ordinary backyards into peaceful outdoor sanctuaries.