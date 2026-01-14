Trump Presses Claim On Greenland As White House Talks Open

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his push for US control of Greenland, declaring on social media that the Arctic island was vital to American national security, as senior officials from Denmark and Greenland began talks at the White House.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.“It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!”

In a second post, Trump urged action from the alliance, writing:“NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dogsleds won't do it! Only the USA can!!!”

The remarks came as Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt met US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House a few hours earlier. The talks are expected to focus on Greenland's security and growing competition in the Arctic.

Trump has repeatedly argued that ownership of Greenland is essential for defence. In earlier comments, he said the United States would act on Greenland“whether they like it or not,” warning that Russia or China would otherwise expand their presence near the island.

The renewed rhetoric has sharpened divisions in Washington and triggered competing responses in Congress.

On Tuesday, Democratic Congressman Jimmy Gomez of California introduced the Greenland Sovereignty Protection Act. The bill would prohibit the use of federal funds to support or facilitate the invasion, annexation, purchase or any other form of acquisition of Greenland by the United States.

“Greenland is not for sale, not for conquest, and not a bargaining chip,” Gomez said. He warned that threatening an ally undermines international law and weakens NATO. The bill, he said, would prevent Congress from funding what he called Trump's“imperial fantasies.”

The legislation would block funding for any activity tied to acquiring Greenland. It would also bar increases in US military presence or financial investment there without explicit congressional approval. US-funded influence campaigns aimed at shaping Greenland's political self-determination would also be prohibited. Any waiver would require new legislation that directly references the Act.

Gomez's office said the measure is not intended to alter existing US defence cooperation with Denmark and Greenland under NATO and other agreements. Instead, it seeks to prevent unilateral action outside established international frameworks.

A day earlier, Republican Congressman Randy Fine of Florida introduced the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, taking the opposite approach.

“Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore-it is a vital national security asset,” Fine said. He argued that control of Greenland is critical to Arctic shipping lanes and US security and warned against allowing China and Russia to expand their influence in the region.

Fine said years of weak US policy had eroded America's strategic position. His bill would authorise the president to take“whatever steps necessary” to annex or acquire Greenland as a US territory and require a report to Congress outlining legal changes needed to admit Greenland as a US state.

Separately, Senator Chris Coons is leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to Copenhagen this week to reaffirm US support for Denmark and NATO. He said the visit would signal Congress' commitment to alliances and sovereignty.

Greenland's strategic value has grown as Arctic ice melts and new shipping routes open. Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly said the island is not for sale, while critics of annexation warn that any attempt to acquire it by force or pressure would weaken NATO unity and international law.