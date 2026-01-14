America Launches Phase Two Of Gaza Peace Plan

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) The United States on Wednesday announced the launch of phase two of President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict, shifting the focus from a ceasefire to demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction, according to a statement by the US Special Envoy for Peace Missions.

“Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President's 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction,” Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said in a statement posted on social media.

The new phase establishes what the US described as a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, formally named the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). The plan also initiates what Washington called the full demilitarisation and reconstruction of the territory, with an emphasis on disarming armed groups operating outside an authorised framework.

Demilitarisation under phase two will focus“primarily (on) the disarmament of all unauthorised personnel,” marking a significant expansion of the scope of US involvement following the ceasefire reached earlier, Witkoff said.

The US made clear that it expects compliance from Hamas during this phase, particularly on remaining obligations linked to hostages taken during the conflict.“The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage,” Witkoff said.

The statement warned of repercussions if these conditions are not met.“Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” the envoy added, without detailing the nature of such measures.

US officials framed phase two as a continuation of the concrete outcomes achieved during the initial stage of the plan. Witkoff said phase one had already produced major humanitarian and security-related results on the ground.

“Importantly, Phase One delivered historic humanitarian aid, maintained the ceasefire, returned all living hostages and the remains of twenty-seven of the twenty-eight deceased hostages,” he said.

The US envoy also underscored the role played by regional actors in enabling progress so far, offering explicit recognition to countries involved in mediation efforts.“We are deeply grateful to Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible,” Witkoff said.

While the announcement outlined broad objectives for governance and reconstruction, it did not specify timelines for establishing the NCAG or detail how demilitarisation would be implemented on the ground. Nor did it provide clarity on the role of existing Palestinian institutions or international partners in overseeing the transition.

The launch of phase two comes as the US seeks to consolidate gains from the ceasefire and translate them into longer-term political and security arrangements in Gaza, amid continued international scrutiny of the humanitarian situation and the truce's durability.