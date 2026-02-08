Head Of French Military Intelligence Speaks About Cooperation With Ukraine
General de Montgros emphasized that issues of intelligence sharing are not often discussed publicly; however, French President Emmanuel Macron has mentioned cooperation with Ukraine twice - in 2023 and in January 2026 during an address to French military personnel.Read also: France to provide Ukraine with additional SAMP/T radar during repairs – Defense Minister
He noted that in certain areas our cooperation between Ukraine and France is more productive than cooperation between Ukraine and other countries.
As Ukrinform reported, in his New Year address to the armed forces at the Istres Air Base, Macron stated that France currently provides two-thirds of Ukraine's intelligence capabilities in the war against Russia.
On February 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin.
Photo: Office of the President
