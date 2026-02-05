Jordan Takes Part In Arab Economic, Social Council Ministerial Meeting In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Feb. 5 (Petra)-- Jordan participated in the 117th regular session of the Arab Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.Jordan's delegation was headed by the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Amjad Al-Adaileh. The session was chaired by Algeria, the current president of the Council, and was preceded by preparatory meetings at the level of senior officials.During its discussions, the ministerial council approved a Jordanian proposal to establish an Arab Network for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The council expressed its appreciation to Jordan for the initiative, noting that it would strengthen Arab economic cooperation, serve the goals of regional economic integration, and enhance communication among entrepreneurs and SMEs across the Arab region.The council also discussed Jordan's initiative to develop the first interactive Arabic glossary of sustainability and circular economy terms, describing it as a new step in serving Arab economic affairs, particularly in light of the growing importance of sustainability and circular economy concepts in modern economic and entrepreneurial frameworks.The Jordanian delegation presented several interventions and observations aimed at fostering consensus among Arab states on issues related to economic and social cooperation included on the council's agenda, in support of the council's objectives under the umbrella of the Arab League.The meeting's agenda covered a number of key topics prepared by technical experts, specialists, and senior officials accredited to the Arab Economic and Social Council. Discussions also addressed the difficult humanitarian and economic conditions resulting from instability in several Arab countries, particularly the humanitarian situations in Palestine, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia.Other topics included developments related to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, progress toward the Arab Customs Union, and investment in Arab countries as a key driver of economic growth.The council further discussed the establishment of an Arab Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence, the future impact of AI on labor markets, support for Yemen's development needs plan and infrastructure projects, support for Palestinian airlines, development of Sudanese human resources, and the launch of the Arab Population Excellence Award.The Jordanian delegation included Economic Attaché at the Jordanian Embassy Wafaa Jreis, Diplomatic Attaché Hussein Al-Shibli, Assistant Economic Attaché Mohammad Abu Al-Ragheb, as well as Rami Al-Qudah and Shaimaa Al-Masarweh from the Directorate of External Trade Policies at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.In his opening address, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit highlighted the protracted humanitarian crises in Palestine, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia. He noted that more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are living in dire humanitarian conditions, while Sudan is experiencing the longest interruption of education in modern history, with around 12 million children deprived of schooling for three consecutive years an issue with devastating consequences for the country's future.Aboul Gheit also pointed out that the global economy is undergoing a difficult test amid rising protectionist policies and declining confidence in international trade relations.He stressed that the Arab world possesses an important comparative advantage in its shared language and cultural proximity, which could enable the creation of an integrated system of mutual interdependence if effectively utilized.Emphasizing the strategic importance of artificial intelligence, Aboul Gheit said Arab countries should not miss this opportunity, calling for the development of effective Arab mechanisms to exchange expertise and best practices in a way that serves higher Arab interests while safeguarding national principles, and while carefully addressing AI's challenges and its impact on labor markets.He further referred to the Arab Vision 2045, adopted by the Arab Developmental, Economic, and Social Summit in Baghdad, which is based on six main pillars: security, justice, innovation, balanced development, diversity, and cultural and civilizational renewal.