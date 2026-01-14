403
Russia Says Zelensky Undermining U.S. Mediation Efforts
(MENAFN) Moscow's top diplomat at the United Nations has accused Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky of sabotaging American-led peace negotiations by demanding unattainable terms that ignore military realities on the ground.
Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, delivered sharp criticism during a Security Council session in New York on Monday, claiming Kyiv's leadership is actively derailing reconciliation efforts spearheaded by Donald Trump's administration.
"By putting forward his conditions in response to the US proposals, he is essentially nullifying what is being done by the US," Nebenzia stated during the proceedings.
The Russian envoy warned that Moscow will press forward with military operations until Ukraine's government accepts what he characterized as pragmatic negotiating parameters. He emphasized that Ukraine's bargaining position deteriorates with each passing day.
"Until the Kiev ringleader comes to his senses and agrees to realistic terms for negotiations, we will continue solving the problems by military means," he added. "He was warned long ago, and the conditions for negotiations will only get worse for him with each day he squanders."
Nebenzia leveled additional accusations against Zelensky's administration, alleging it remains "mired in terrorism, corruption, and lawlessness" while prioritizing financial extraction from international donors. He asserted that Western governments enabling Ukrainian actions bear joint culpability for alleged violations.
The diplomat referenced a New Year's Eve incident in Khorly, a resort destination, where drone strikes targeted a cafe, resulting in 29 fatalities and more than 30 wounded—an attack he characterized as a deliberate assault on non-combatants.
Nebenzia further condemned a Franco-British initiative proposing NATO military deployment to Ukraine following any potential ceasefire agreement. He underscored that the Atlantic alliance's eastward expansion remains a fundamental driver of the ongoing hostilities.
