Explained: India's 'Vishwamitra' Role Under Modi - From Vishwaguru To Global First Responder

In recent years, India's foreign policy narrative has undergone a significant evolution, shifting from the earlier concept of Vishwaguru -“world teacher” - to Vishwamitra, meaning“friend of the world.” This shift reflects a broader transformation in how India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi imagines its place in global affairs, combining moral ethos with pragmatic engagement.

The Vishwaguru idea drew upon India's rich civilisational heritage, suggesting a role as a moral and cultural guide for the world. It resonated domestically and underpinned initiatives such as promoting yoga diplomacy and Ayurveda internationally. However, this pedagogical framing could appear condescending or hierarchical in a diplomatic context, potentially alienating smaller nations that perceived it as a form of soft‐power moral superiority rather than equal partnership.

Recognising these limitations, Indian diplomacy has increasingly embraced the Vishwamitra concept. This new framing positions India not as a teacher, but as a reliable, cooperative partner on the global stage - a friend willing to work with others without preaching or asserting superiority. It aligns with India's emphasis on issue‐based coalitions, multi‐alignment, and cooperative engagement with a broad range of partners.

At its core, Vishwamitra reflects India's pursuit of strategic autonomy, a foreign policy posture that seeks friendly relations with multiple global powers while avoiding rigid ideological alignment. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has emphasised this approach, describing India as a voice of the Global South and a partner open to collaboration with nations across regions and policy orientations.

India's evolution towards Vishwamitra is also evident in its focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). Under the Modi era, India has repeatedly acted as a global first responder - a role that exemplifies practical friendship rather than rhetorical leadership. For example, during the 2025 Myanmar earthquake relief operation“Operation Brahma,” India rapidly deployed medical teams, search‐and‐rescue units and supplies; establishing field hospitals and treating thousands of victims.

This humanitarian posture is rooted in the civilisational principle of“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” - the idea that the world is one family - and has driven India's participation in multiple major relief missions. During the COVID‐19 pandemic, India launched Vaccine Maitri, sending millions of vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries, and conducted massive evacuation operations through missions such as Vande Bharat and Operation Rahat, bringing home stranded nationals and foreign citizens alike.

India's first‐responder image extends beyond disaster relief into conflict and maritime security contexts. The Indian Navy and armed forces have provided support in anti‐piracy operations, secured shipping routes in the Indian Ocean, and played a net security provider role in regional theatres. These capabilities strengthen India's diplomatic footprint while offering tangible assistance that builds goodwill among partner nations.

Under Vishwamitra, India's engagement in multilateral fora has also broadened. In platforms such as the G20, Quad, BRICS, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), India advocates for inclusive dialogue, economic cooperation, and shared security frameworks. Jaishankar's remarks at IORA emphasised cooperation based on“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” illustrating how the Vishwamitra identity resonates with partner countries in the Global South.

While critics argue that India's self‐image in global diplomacy must be matched by capabilities and consistent policy implementation, the shift to Vishwamitra represents a conscious recalibration. It prioritises friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation over hierarchical moral leadership. This narrative resonates in an increasingly complex world order where emerging powers seek to balance relations among major blocs while responding collaboratively to global challenges.

Ultimately, India's embrace of Vishwamitra underscores a strategic choice: to be seen not as a distant teacher but as a pragmatic partner - one ready to act, assist, and align with diverse nations based on shared interests, solidarity, and global responsibility. This philosophy is shaping India's growing influence and relevance in 21st‐century geopolitics, anchored in both civilisational ethos and real‐world action.