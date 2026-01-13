Iran Nationwide Internet Shutdown Has Now Lasted Over 108 Hours, Monitor Says

The nationwide shutdown of the internet by authorities in Iran, which activists fear is aimed at masking the scale of a crackdown on protests, has now lasted over 108 hours, a monitor said on Tuesday.

"It has been 108 hours since Iran introduced a nationwide internet shutdown leaving Iranians isolated from the rest of the world and each other," said Netblocks in a post on X in its latest update.

