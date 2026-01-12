403
Netanyahu Aide Detained, Interrogated for Impeding Probe
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, has been detained and interrogated for 13 hours over alleged efforts to obstruct an investigation into the leak of a classified military document to German tabloid Bild, according to the Israeli media.
Police released Braverman late Sunday under strict conditions: a 15-day ban on entering the Prime Minister’s Office and a 30-day travel restriction. The measures could stall his appointment as Israel’s next ambassador to the UK, a post he was cleared for last year.
The controversy stems from Bild’s September 2024 publication of a top-secret intelligence assessment claiming Hamas had no interest in striking a hostage deal with Israel.
Former Netanyahu spokesman Eli Feldstein, arrested in October 2024 and charged with leaking the document, told reporters last month that the prime minister backed using the paper to argue for tougher pressure on Hamas. Feldstein further alleged Braverman knew of the covert probe long before it surfaced publicly and assured him he could “shut it down.”
Media reported that Feldstein and Braverman briefly crossed paths during Sunday’s questioning. Braverman’s lawyer later stated his client “answered all the investigators’ questions, and denied every invented version of events put forward by the defendant [Feldstein].”
Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party denounced the interrogation as a “campaign of persecution” and a “phishing attempt” targeting the prime minister and his circle.
Opposition lawmaker Gilad Kariv of the Democrats party countered that anyone believing Braverman acted independently is “living in an illusion,” insisting Netanyahu himself should face questioning.
The scandal unfolds as Netanyahu’s government faces eroding public trust. A December survey by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) found confidence in the administration had dropped to just 25% among Israeli Jews and slightly above 17% among Israeli Arabs.
