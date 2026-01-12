UAE: Nearly Half Of Recruiters Say They Could Not Do Their Work Without AI

The reliance on artificial intelligence is growing in the UAE for job screening as nearly half - 47 per cent - of recruiters say they could not do their job without AI, according to new research released by LinkedIn on Monday.

The study found that 76 per cent of recruiters credit AI with helping them fill roles faster. However, the global professional platform said recruiters also report facing the challenge of navigating the AI disruption.

Importantly, it added that over two-thirds - 68 per cent - of UAE talent acquisition professionals say they don't feel fully prepared for how AI is transforming hiring.

Like job seekers, recruiters recognise the value but struggle with parts of implementation as 75 per cent worry that AI-led interviews can feel too impersonal without thoughtful implementation, and 80 per cent wish they were better equipped to navigate AI's rapid evolution.

The role of artificial intelligence (AI) has been increasingly growing in day-to-day roles, especially related to repetitive tasks. This has resulted in some tasks being replaced by technology, hence prompting job seekers to upskill themselves to more innovative roles.

The survey found that more than one in three job seekers are proactively strengthening their competitiveness - learning in-demand skills, refreshing their profiles, and expanding the types of roles they consider.

Job seekers uncertain

According to a study by ServiceNow and education company Pearson, the UAE will require one million workers for technology and artificial intelligence by 2030, reflecting the growing role of AI and opportunities this will create for job-seekers in the country.

Ali Matar, emerging markets leader for EMEA at LinkedIn, said the data showed a clear need for more guidance, more transparency, and more support as AI becomes central to recruitment.

While job seekers embrace AI tools, LinkedIn found that they're uncertain about what happens on the other side as more than half – 56 per cent – are unsure how AI affects their visibility during the hiring process, and 46 per cent don't know how to stand out when AI is used in screening.

This is compounded by broader frustrations with the process, with 35 per cent reporting receiving no acknowledgement of their applications.

The study found that the UAE professionals are among the most AI-ready globally, as 81 per cent feel confident using AI at work – one of the strongest digital readiness rates worldwide. Many are already leveraging AI to refine applications, identify opportunities, and prepare for interviews.