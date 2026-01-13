'KEEP PROTESTING': Trump Cancels Talks With Iran, Tells Citizens 'HELP IS ON ITS WAY'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (January 13) that he has canceled all meetings with Iranian officials in response to the ongoing crackdown on protests in the country.

In a post on Truth Social, he addressed Iranian citizens directly: "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY."

The message comes as human rights monitors report that more than 2,000 people have been killed in Iran over the past two weeks of unrest. More than 600 protests have erupted across all 31 provinces, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). The group said over 16,700 arrested so far.

Trump signals support for protesters

While Trump has repeatedly warned Tehran against using deadly force on antigovernment demonstrators, he has not clarified the specifics of his promised“help.”

Earlier this week, he suggested that Iran is seeking negotiations with Washington after his threats of military action. However, his latest statement indicates a shift toward a more hardline stance: canceling talks and emphasizing support for protesters.

Tariffs on Iran-linked countries

On Monday (January 12), Trump announced 25% tariffs on countries that continue to do business with Iran.

Trump has warned Iran against using lethal force on protesters, saying Washington would come to their rescue if the violence escalates.

“I tell the Iranian leaders - you better not start shooting because we'll start shooting, too,” Trump said on January 9.

“We're watching it very closely,” Trump said.“If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States.”

He had also made clear that military action remains on the table, declaring earlier:“We are locked and loaded.”

Trump's remarks have gained added significance following the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces. Maduro is a longtime ally of Tehran.

Meanwhile, the White House signaled that diplomacy has not been abandoned. On Monday (January 12), Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said communication channels with Tehran remain open, noting that Iran has adopted a“far different tone” in private discussions with Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad escalated the government's response on January 10, warning that anyone participating in protests - or even those who“helped rioters” - would be considered an“enemy of God,” a charge that carries the death penalty under Iranian law.

Iran protests intensify amid economic collapse

Nationwide protests triggered by Iran's worsening economic crisis are posing one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic's theocratic leadership in years, prompting a deadly crackdown and sweeping internet shutdowns.

The unrest comes as Tehran grapples with the fallout of a brief but intense war with Israel in June, renewed international sanctions, and the weakening of its regional alliances.

Economic crisis fuels public anger

The collapse of Iran's currency lies at the heart of the unrest. Prices of basic staples have surged. In December, the government raised prices under a new tiered gasoline subsidy system, ending years of ultra-cheap fuel. Food costs are expected to rise further after the central bank scrapped a preferential exchange rate for most imports except medicine and wheat.

Protests began in late December with merchants in Tehran before spreading nationwide and quickly evolving into broader anti-government demonstrations.

