403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Monks APAC Senior Director Of PR And Marketing Steps Down
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Seasoned communicator Charlotte Mceleny has stepped down from her role as senior director of PR and Marketing for India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand at advertising firm Monks, she confirmed to PRovoke Media.
"The end of 2025 meant the end of my final maternity leave and the end of my time working at Monks after almost four years," wrote Mceleny on LinkedIn.
Mceleny joined Monks in 2022 as its PR director for India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. She held the role for just over two years before being promoted to senior director of PR and Marketing for the same regions. In her role, Mceleny handled everything from crisis communications to events.
Speaking about her time at Monks, Mceleny said that it has been a whirlwind. "I will always connect my time there with establishing what it means to be a working parent. I worked with some incredible parents who really set the blueprint for what that means. Proud of my work during that time and so lucky to have made friends for life," she wrote.
"Interestingly, when I look back the work I am most proud of is some of the smaller things, where I was able to get young talent into the limelight or bring focus onto some of the unsung heroes of the business," Mceleny told PRovoke Media. "You'd expect it to be some of the big events and keynote moments but the best thing about working for a creative business like Monks is the people and being the comms and marketing person means you are the cheerleader for all of those people, it's a responsibility that I think is important to take seriously outside of the expected executive profiling part of the job. Plus, it's a lot of fun."
She added that Monks has been an "extraordinary" business to work for and being among creative and tech talent while the world is adjusting to AI has been invaluable.
"In this new era, businesses need forward-thinking and flexible comms and my next move will be establishing a business that ultimately plugs this gap for companies seeking growth through content and comms," she said.
Mceleny added that she is hoping to help businesses in a similar scope in her next stint. "There's a lot of redundancies happening in our industry at the moment and business are struggling to justify full time job roles, so there's a huge gap for people like me to come in and plug in a more flexible way," she said.
Prior to her stint at Monks, Mceleny was with The Drum for just over six years. She joined the team as its Asia editor in 2015 and was quickly promoted through the ranks to become its APAC publisher in 2018.
Photo: The Drum
"The end of 2025 meant the end of my final maternity leave and the end of my time working at Monks after almost four years," wrote Mceleny on LinkedIn.
Mceleny joined Monks in 2022 as its PR director for India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. She held the role for just over two years before being promoted to senior director of PR and Marketing for the same regions. In her role, Mceleny handled everything from crisis communications to events.
Speaking about her time at Monks, Mceleny said that it has been a whirlwind. "I will always connect my time there with establishing what it means to be a working parent. I worked with some incredible parents who really set the blueprint for what that means. Proud of my work during that time and so lucky to have made friends for life," she wrote.
"Interestingly, when I look back the work I am most proud of is some of the smaller things, where I was able to get young talent into the limelight or bring focus onto some of the unsung heroes of the business," Mceleny told PRovoke Media. "You'd expect it to be some of the big events and keynote moments but the best thing about working for a creative business like Monks is the people and being the comms and marketing person means you are the cheerleader for all of those people, it's a responsibility that I think is important to take seriously outside of the expected executive profiling part of the job. Plus, it's a lot of fun."
She added that Monks has been an "extraordinary" business to work for and being among creative and tech talent while the world is adjusting to AI has been invaluable.
"In this new era, businesses need forward-thinking and flexible comms and my next move will be establishing a business that ultimately plugs this gap for companies seeking growth through content and comms," she said.
Mceleny added that she is hoping to help businesses in a similar scope in her next stint. "There's a lot of redundancies happening in our industry at the moment and business are struggling to justify full time job roles, so there's a huge gap for people like me to come in and plug in a more flexible way," she said.
Prior to her stint at Monks, Mceleny was with The Drum for just over six years. She joined the team as its Asia editor in 2015 and was quickly promoted through the ranks to become its APAC publisher in 2018.
Photo: The Drum
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment