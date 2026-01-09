Switzerland Holds Minute's Silence For Victims Of Crans-Montana Fire

The minute's silence was accompanied by bells ringing throughout the country. In this way, the government wished to express its thoughts to the victims, the injured and their loved ones, but also to the rescuers.

There were also shows of solidarity at the local level. In Bern, public transport stopped at 2pm for 20 seconds, activating the emergency flashers as a sign of remembrance. In several schools in Switzerland, the subject of the tragedy will then be dealt with.

+ Crans-Montana tragedy: 'Our hearts go out to you', say Swiss Abroad

The Swiss Federal Railways also took part in the commemoration, with flags at half-mast in the stations and announcements calling for a minute's silence, also at 2pm.

Skyguide, responsible for controlling Swiss airspace, did not allow any take-offs from the airports of Geneva, Zurich and Payerne at the same time, a spokeswoman told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS.

In Bern, the federal administration buildings have flags at half-mast, as is the case in many other parts of Switzerland.

Adapted from Italian by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....