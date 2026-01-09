CM Rekha Gupta Hails 'Vande Mataram' As Soul Of India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in the State Assembly on Friday that 'Vande Mataram' is not merely a song, but an expression of the soul of India.

In a statement on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, she said the song connects citizens with a sense of duty, unity and respect towards the motherland.

Referring to the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the Chief Minister added that this song, composed nearly 150 years ago, became the voice of consciousness during India's freedom struggle.

According to her, the song venerates India's land, nature, culture and civilisation, and reminds us that India's soil produces not only foodgrains but also values and culture.

Addressing the Assembly House, Chief Minister Gupta said that deliberation in the Assembly on this historic national song at the time of its 150th anniversary is of great significance.

She noted that during the 100th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the country was passing through the period of the Emergency, due to which the national song did not receive the honour it deserved.

"She described this as an unfortunate chapter in the history of Indian democracy."

The Chief Minister said that today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is progressing on the principle of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (development along with heritage).

India is continuously touching new heights of progress while simultaneously preserving its cultural and historical legacy, he added.

She said that the country is gradually emerging from a colonial mindset and moving forward as a self-reliant and prosperous nation, with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' clearly before us.

She added that this song was composed by the great litterateur and nationalist thinker Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 and was later included in the novel 'Anandamath' in 1882.

She clarified that the song is not associated with any religion, sect, class or political ideology, but symbolises the inseparable bond between the motherland and her children.

Chief Minister Gupta said that Vande Mataram represents national policy above politics.

"Unfortunately, some attempt to view it through a political lens, whereas every word of the song is imbued solely with praise for Bharat Mata."

She added that the song proclaims the glory of India's rivers, mountains, fields and prosperity, and unites the people of the country into a single thread.

The Chief Minister also said that the nation is currently witnessing an ideological struggle, which cannot be fought with weapons but only through national consciousness.