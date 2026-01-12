Internet Service To Be Resumed In Iran, FM Araqchi Says

Internet service will be resumed in Iran in coordination with security authorities, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday.

The communications shutdown has now been in place for over 84 hours. US President Donald Trump earlier said that he plans to speak with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk about restoring internet in Iran.

.

Araqchi also spoke about protest-linked violence spiking over the weekend, and said, on Monday via English translation, that the situation is "under total control".

Araqchi added that Trump's warning against Tehran of action should protests turn bloody motivated "terrorists" to target protesters and security forces in order to invite foreign intervention. Araqchi added: "We are ready for war but also for dialogue".