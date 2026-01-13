Dubai: Filipino Pop Band Ben&Ben To Perform At Global Village On February 7

These brothers have made a name for themselves in the world of pop music. Now, they're set to perform in Dubai.

The Filipino rock band Ben&Ben, that gave us delightful albums such as Limasawa Street and Pebble House Volume 1: Kuwaderno, will perform some of their most electrifying hits at the Global Village on February 7, Saturday.

The band takes over the main stage at Dubai's iconic tourist venue at 9 pm.

Formerly known as The Benjamins, the indie folk band from Manila comprises twin brothers Paolo and Miguel Benjamin Guico, who are its lead vocals and play the acoustic guitars too. As the band expanded, they added Poch Barretto (electric guitar), Keifer Cabugao (violin), Patricia Lasaten (keyboards), Toni Muñoz (percussion), Andrew de Pano (percussion), Agnes Reoma (bass guitar), and Jam Villanueva (drums).

The much-followed band is known for electrifying live performances and explores personal, emotional, and socio-political themes with underlying messages of human connection, courage, hope, and vulnerability. And their USP is a tantalising blend of folk, pop and, of course, lyrics that comes from the soul.

And this is the band that stays together, makes music together.

In a recent interview to The Phillippine Star last year, the band said all its nine members have navigated life's adversities in various ways, with their individual journeys leaving an indelible mark on one another.

“We have so many experiences that are intertwined, and it's been the greatest honour to witness each other grow," they said. "We are able to create freely and make music that speaks to who we are now. There are no limits as long as we make it together.”

Ben&Ben has named Coldplay as one of their biggest inspirations, and has delivered hit singles such as Saranggola, Kathang Isip and Langyang Pag-Ibig, among many others.

Some of the band's illustrious achievements include triple platinum albums and becoming one of Philippines most streamed artistes.