Dubai Airports, Salik Sign Deal For E-Wallet Parking, Starting January 22

Dubai Airports and Dubai's road toll firm Salik have signed a deal for seamless e-wallet parking across all three terminals of the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airports, and Mattar Al Tayer, chairman of Salik, witnessed the signing of a 10-year agreement.

The agreement will introduce Salik's E-Wallet payment solution across all paid car parks at DXB, covering 7,400 designated parking spaces covering Terminals 1, 2, 3 and the Cargo Mega Terminal, to be implemented starting 22 January 2026.



Under the agreement, Salik will integrate its Salik E-Wallet System with the existing car park management systems used by Dubai Airports' appointed car park concessionaire.

This will enable visitors to pay seamlessly from their Salik E-Wallet accounts, creating a smoother parking experience and improving traffic flow.

Under the terms of the agreement, Salik will be responsible for integrating, operating, and maintaining the Salik E-Wallet System.

Dubai Airports will ensure the continued availability of multiple payment channels, with Salik E-Wallet introduced as a seamless and convenient payment solution provider, working with its car park concessionaire to complete the technical integration and promote the new payment solution within airport premises.

The deal will increase vehicle throughput and improve traffic flow around the terminal while delivering a more convenient, fully digital parking experience.

Dubai International is one of the world's busiest airports, handling 24.2 million guests between July and September, bringing total traffic for the first nine months of 2025 to 70.1 million guests.

“By integrating Salik's E-Wallet at DXB, we are delivering a seamless, efficient experience for road users and advancing state-of-the-art mobility solutions for the emirate.

This agreement is fully aligned with our strategy to expand Salik's role in smart and sustainable mobility while accelerating growth beyond our core tolling business. It builds on the momentum we've created in seamless parking through our presence across the UAE's key destinations and reinforces our position as a trusted digital payments partner for leading destinations and infrastructure operators in the UAE,” said Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik.

“Parking is often the first and last touchpoint for our guests, and it plays a vital role in shaping the overall airport experience. Our collaboration with Salik introduces a fast, reliable and widely adopted digital payment option that simplifies parking, reduces queuing at exits, and supports our long-term vision for seamless access across our car parks,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

“With more than 4.7 million vehicles in the UAE already linked to Salik accounts, this partnership offers a familiar and convenient solution for a large share of our customers while advancing Dubai's wider smart city ambitions. It also complements Dubai Airports' commitment to smart, sustainable operations and frictionless journeys, building on recent digital payment innovations and digitalisation milestones,” he added.