DP World Tour 2026 Kicks Off In Dubai With Star-Studded Invitational Open

The Middle East takes centre stage, with the eyes of the golfing world firmly on Dubai, the UAE and the wider region for the opening weeks of 2026.

The DP World Tour begins its new year in Dubai with the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort. The event marks the first stop of the International Series and the fifth week of an anticipated 42-event 2025–26 season.

Recommended For You Dubai: Will Smith reveals the most 'Aura-Farming' moment from his new survival docuseries UAE: Dh5-million fund announced for social media creators focused on family content

Adding global appeal is the presence of headline names such as Rory McIlroy and Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood. The tournament features a Pro-Am format, with 60 professionals and 60 amateurs competing over the first three rounds, before a professionals-only final round.

The PGA Tour has a delayed start in 2026 due to water and irrigation challenges in Hawaii, with its season opening this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, the Korn Ferry Tour begins with an unusual Sunday start, and Wednesday finish at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, where Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas will be hoping for a strong early showing.

Spirits will be high after the short off-season break. Will good form carry over from last year, or will this be a chance for players to reset?

Many players have arrived in Dubai early to prepare, making use of the UAE's courses and practice facilities.

Looking ahead, Khaleej Times picks Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy as favourites - no surprise, as they finished first and second when the event was last played on its alternate-year basis.

There is also a strong contingent of players who now call Dubai home. Returning from injury after much of 2025 are Paul Waring (Eng), Richard Mansell (Eng), Johannes Veerman (USA), Julien Guerrier (Fr), Ewen Ferguson (Scot), Thorbjørn Olesen (Den) and Tom McKibbin (NI).

Local knowledge could prove decisive, and a fast start may be on the cards for those based in the emirate.

The Dubai Invitational is classified as a special event on the DP World Tour, featuring a restricted field. It is also one for the amateurs to savour, with many UAE-based players taking part. Enjoy the experience and don't let the nerves take over, after all, it's a game for you, not your job.

If you haven't already registered for tickets, Dubai Creek is certainly worth a visit, with plenty to see and do. Entry is free across all four days. For more information, visit .

With a field packed with major champions and tournament winners, the Dubai Invitational promises to be well worth watching.