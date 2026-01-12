Collective Artists Network Marks One Year Through Partnerships With Key Brands In The UAE

Collective Artists Network, India's leading new-age media powerhouse, marked one year of operations in the UAE, underscoring a strong and successful first chapter in the Middle East. Over the past year, Collective has emerged as a key partner for brands, governments, and institutions seeking to tap into India's cultural influence and the region's growing appetite for Indian talent, creators, and storytelling.

Over the last year, Collective has delivered campaigns for marquee regional and global brands including DAMAC Properties, Yas Island, Qatar Airways, Lulu Group, Homes R Us, Imtiaz Developments, and Dubai Tourism, leveraging iconic Indian faces to create culturally resonant, ROI-driven storytelling at scale.

Recommended For You UAE: Dh5-million fund announced for social media creators focused on family content

Collective's expansion into the UAE has proven to be a natural extension of India's rising soft power in the region. With a deep understanding of India-MENA crossover audiences and the largest exclusive roster of Indian celebrities and creators, Collective has executed high-impact campaigns across luxury, mass, tourism, and real estate categories, cementing its position as a one-stop solution for pop culture-led brand building.

Marking this milestone, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, recently represented the company at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, where he spoke on“Storytelling in 2030: What Technology Makes Possible.” During the session, Vijay traced Collective's evolution from a talent-led company to a full-fledged new media organization spanning content creation, distribution, and technology, and also spotlighted Historyverse, its ambitious tech-powered storytelling universe, and announced an upcoming slate of series and films set to roll out over the next year.

With a reach of 400M+ audiences, over 600 brand campaigns executed, and access to 300+ celebrities and 100+ mega creators, Collective has positioned itself as the most efficient route for MENA brands looking to enter India's booming consumer market and diaspora ecosystem, while also helping Indian talent and IP scale across the Middle East.

“Our first year in the UAE has validated our belief that culture travels fastest when it's backed by the right talent, technology, and intent,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO, Collective Artists Network.“The Middle East is more than a market for us, it's a strategic partner in shaping the next phase of global storytelling. As technology expands what's possible, our focus remains on building stories that are emotionally rich, culturally grounded, and globally relevant.”

As Collective enters its second year in the region, the company plans to deepen partnerships across brand marketing, tourism, government-led cultural initiatives, and original IP, further strengthening the creative bridge between India and the Middle East.