Aflac Celebrates 70 Years Of Innovation, Care And The Iconic Aflac Duck

In 2025, Aflac celebrated 70 years of being there for policyholders when they need us most. From humble beginnings in Columbus, Georgia, to becoming an international Fortune 500 powerhouse and a household name, Aflac's journey is a testament to innovation and a commitment to protecting policyholders.

Founded on Nov. 17, 1955, by principal founder John Amos and his brothers Paul and Bill Amos, the company began as the American Family Life Insurance Company of Columbus. It quickly identified a niche in supplemental insurance as a pioneer of cancer insurance in 1957, a bold and trailblazing move that would help define its legacy.

Throughout the decades that followed, Aflac continued its ongoing legacy by expanding offerings, entering the Japan market, and introducing the Aflac Duck, a global cultural icon that drove brand recognition to where about nine out of 10 people recognize the Aflac brand.

For seven decades, Aflac has remained a company that leads with heart. Watch the video below to learn how Aflac has enriched the lives of millions of policyholders, shareholders, sales agents and brokers, as well as childhood cancer and blood disorder patients and their families.

Visit Aflac to learn more about the pivotal moments in the company's rich history.

