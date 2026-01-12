403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Seeks Purchase of Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder Jets
(MENAFN) Iraq has signaled strong intent to purchase Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder combat aircraft following critical talks between top air force commanders from both nations, Pakistan's military media division announced Saturday.
Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu conducted an official visit to Iraq, where he engaged in strategic discussions with Lt. Gen. Staff Pilot Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed Radi Al-Asadi, who leads the Iraqi Air Force, at the force's headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in an official statement.
The commanders explored avenues for strengthening defense ties between the two countries, focusing specifically on collaborative training initiatives, capacity enhancement programs, and boosting operational coordination between their air forces.
Air Chief Marshal Sidhu pledged Pakistan's continued assistance to the Iraqi Air Force in areas spanning personnel training and institutional capacity development.
The Iraqi air commander commended the Pakistan Air Force's operational excellence and technological capabilities, while voicing desire to leverage Pakistan's internationally recognized aviation training infrastructure.
"(He) expressed keen interest in JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and Super Mushshak trainer aircraft," the ISPR stated.
In a separate development earlier in the week, Sidhu also conducted discussions with Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan during the latter's Islamabad visit, during which Bangladesh requested maintenance assistance for its deteriorating aircraft inventory and support integrating air defense radar networks to strengthen aerial monitoring capabilities.
ISPR reported that Bangladesh demonstrated interest in acquiring JF-17 Thunder aircraft while also pursuing expedited delivery of Super Mushshak training planes and extended technical assistance arrangements.
Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu conducted an official visit to Iraq, where he engaged in strategic discussions with Lt. Gen. Staff Pilot Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed Radi Al-Asadi, who leads the Iraqi Air Force, at the force's headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in an official statement.
The commanders explored avenues for strengthening defense ties between the two countries, focusing specifically on collaborative training initiatives, capacity enhancement programs, and boosting operational coordination between their air forces.
Air Chief Marshal Sidhu pledged Pakistan's continued assistance to the Iraqi Air Force in areas spanning personnel training and institutional capacity development.
The Iraqi air commander commended the Pakistan Air Force's operational excellence and technological capabilities, while voicing desire to leverage Pakistan's internationally recognized aviation training infrastructure.
"(He) expressed keen interest in JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and Super Mushshak trainer aircraft," the ISPR stated.
In a separate development earlier in the week, Sidhu also conducted discussions with Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan during the latter's Islamabad visit, during which Bangladesh requested maintenance assistance for its deteriorating aircraft inventory and support integrating air defense radar networks to strengthen aerial monitoring capabilities.
ISPR reported that Bangladesh demonstrated interest in acquiring JF-17 Thunder aircraft while also pursuing expedited delivery of Super Mushshak training planes and extended technical assistance arrangements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment