Rheinmetall To Supply Lynx Ifvs To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The company announced this on its official website, Ukrinform reports.

The first Lynx KF41 IFVs are expected to be delivered to Ukraine in early 2026. A contract to this effect was signed in December 2025.

The order value for the first five combat vehicles is "in the mid double-digit million euro range," with the systems being financed by Germany.

The decision in favor of the Lynx KF41 was made after extensive testing of the next-generation infantry fighting vehicle. The IFVs will feature the two-man Lance turret and be configured specifically for the Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The next step is to procure additional batches, including production in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger thanked Ukraine for its trust and said the order confirms the company's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine.

Rheinmetall is one of Ukraine's key partners in defense cooperation. The company supplies various military equipment, including Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and is also working to establish joint ventures in Ukraine.

Photo: Rheinmetall