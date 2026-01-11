UAE National MMA Championship 6 Concludes In Al Ain With Impressive Performances Across Divisions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Ain,January 2026: The UAE National MMA Championship 6 concluded on Sunday after two days of strong competition at UAE University in Al Ain, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. The final day featured strong participation in the Youth A (16–17 years) and Adults (18 years and above) categories, bringing the opening event of the new season to a close.

The final day delivered competitive bouts, showing clear progress in athletes' technical level and physical preparation. Fights were fought with discipline and control, with athletes using a range of techniques and making smart decisions to secure victories at key moments.

The championship also highlighted the impressive work being done by clubs and academies to prepare athletes through structured training programmes. These efforts are helping build competition experience and prepare athletes for upcoming local and international events, in line with the Federation's long-term development plans.

His Excellency Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said:“The final-day competitions reflected the advanced technical level reached by the championship, particularly in the Youth A and Adults categories, which play a key role in preparing athletes for higher levels of competition.

“The strength of the bouts and the variety of fighting styles reflect the continuous work being done by clubs and academies to prepare athletes through a structured system focused on improving performance and technical consistency. The sixth edition of the championship builds on the success of previous editions, with continued improvements in organisation and competition standards. The championship serves as an important platform to assess athletes' readiness, test their ability to compete under pressure, and support long-term development in line with the sport's future goals.”

Abdullah Mohammad Aljabbareen, coach at ADMA Academy, said:“The level shown by athletes reflects the year-on-year growth of mixed martial arts in the UAE. Championships like this play an important role in strengthening technical development and encouraging a competitive mindset.

“The growing interest in the championship, both in organisation and participation numbers, has helped create a strong competitive environment that supports athlete development and gives coaches clear indicators to assess performance ahead of upcoming events.”

Maryam Al Marzooqi of ADMA Academy, who won the gold medal in the Youth A bantamweight division, said:“I am pleased with the result today. Competing in this category requires high focus and quick decision-making during key moments of the fight. Taking part in the UAE National MMA Championship is an important step in developing my level, testing the experience gained in training, and setting clear goals for the next stage, especially with the strong competition and variety of fighting styles.”