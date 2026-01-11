A Kashmiri Poet Who Lived Through Words And Wisdom

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

I still remember the day I stood at the shrine of Hazrat Syed Mirakh Shah Kashani at Shalimar.

My eyes fell on a Persian poem etched on the wall. It was written by Farhat Gilani in memory of one of Mirakh Sahib's Khalifas.

I read the lines slowly, letting them sink in, and something stirred deep inside me.

That moment gave me a sense of connection to the culture, faith, and stories that shaped us.

This poem revealed the soul of its creator.

I never knew Farhat Gilani closely. Our meetings were few, short, and marked by simple moments. But even in those brief encounters, and from what others said about him, I could see a man of learning, kindness, and understated elegance.

He never commanded attention, but there was something in his presence that stayed with you.

Born Syed Mohammad Aslam Gilani, he was the son of Maulana Syed Mubarak Shah Gilani, the Persian scholar and poet known as Fitrat Kashmiri.

Farhat grew up in Khanqahi Moulla, in a home alive with poetry, scholarship, and devotion. From his father, he inherited a love for words and a deep respect for Persian and Urdu, languages that became the vessel for his thoughts, feelings, and faith.

His name, Farhat, means freshness and solace, and he lived up to it.

He was many things: a poet, playwright, translator, broadcaster, news anchor, and television personality. He carried each role with care and compassion.

Through all of it, he enriched Kashmir's literary and spiritual life with clarity, respect, and sensitivity.

His words had a gentle honesty that drew people in.