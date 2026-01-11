403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Music star Bobi Wine shakes up Ugandan politics
(MENAFN) Charismatic and determined, former music star Bobi Wine has become one of the most prominent figures challenging Uganda’s long-time leader, President Yoweri Museveni.
At 43, Wine — born Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu — has transformed from a celebrated performer into a political force, drawing massive support from Uganda’s youthful population.
Growing up in the slums of Kampala, he branded himself the “ghetto president” and built his campaign around issues such as unemployment, inequality, and human rights.
Museveni, now 81, has ruled Uganda for four decades. On January 15, Wine will face him in a presidential election for the second time, though many observers believe the odds are stacked against the opposition candidate.
Wine’s political journey has been marked by arrests, charges, and violent confrontations. He has been detained on accusations ranging from illegal possession of firearms to treason — cases widely seen as politically motivated and later dropped. In 2021, outrage erupted when police opened fire on him during a campaign event.
His plight has drawn international attention. In 2018, global musicians including Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn signed a petition demanding his release from custody.
Wine himself has described the pressure he faces: “I am the most connected candidate to the population. That is why among the eight candidates, I am the most hounded, I am the most harassed, I am the most feared.”
Authorities, however, deny political motives behind his arrests, insisting that detentions of Wine and members of his National Unity Platform party are necessary to maintain public order.
Despite the challenges, Wine’s rise reflects the growing frustration of Uganda’s younger generation and their desire for change after decades of Museveni’s rule.
At 43, Wine — born Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu — has transformed from a celebrated performer into a political force, drawing massive support from Uganda’s youthful population.
Growing up in the slums of Kampala, he branded himself the “ghetto president” and built his campaign around issues such as unemployment, inequality, and human rights.
Museveni, now 81, has ruled Uganda for four decades. On January 15, Wine will face him in a presidential election for the second time, though many observers believe the odds are stacked against the opposition candidate.
Wine’s political journey has been marked by arrests, charges, and violent confrontations. He has been detained on accusations ranging from illegal possession of firearms to treason — cases widely seen as politically motivated and later dropped. In 2021, outrage erupted when police opened fire on him during a campaign event.
His plight has drawn international attention. In 2018, global musicians including Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn signed a petition demanding his release from custody.
Wine himself has described the pressure he faces: “I am the most connected candidate to the population. That is why among the eight candidates, I am the most hounded, I am the most harassed, I am the most feared.”
Authorities, however, deny political motives behind his arrests, insisting that detentions of Wine and members of his National Unity Platform party are necessary to maintain public order.
Despite the challenges, Wine’s rise reflects the growing frustration of Uganda’s younger generation and their desire for change after decades of Museveni’s rule.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment