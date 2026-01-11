403
Turkish president honors journalists on Jan. 10
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked Jan. 10 Working Journalists’ Day on Saturday during a visit to Istanbul’s Beyoglu district.
Speaking with reporters, Erdogan exchanged greetings with journalists and congratulated them on the occasion. “On the anniversary of Working Journalists’ Day, we are happy to be together with you here,” he said. “I hope we will have the opportunity to mark many more anniversaries together. I wish you a blessed anniversary.”
Erdogan was joined by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran during the visit.
