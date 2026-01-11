403
Greenland leaders reject Trump’s proposal, insist on autonomy
(MENAFN) The leaders of Greenland’s five political parties have sent a clear message to U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that they have no desire to become Americans despite his repeated interest in acquiring the semi-autonomous Danish territory.
In a joint statement released Friday, the party leaders declared: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.” They emphasized that Greenland’s future should be determined by its own people and called for an end to what they described as the U.S.’s disdain for their country.
The statement highlighted Greenland’s growing international engagement in recent years and stressed the need for ongoing dialogue to be conducted according to diplomacy and international norms. The leaders also announced that the Inatsisartut, Greenland’s parliament, would hold an early session to ensure a “fair and comprehensive political debate” that safeguards the rights of its citizens.
The announcement comes in response to Trump’s repeated public remarks about acquiring Greenland, including comments made at a White House event Friday: “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.” He further added: “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way.”
Trump’s statements have sparked widespread criticism, with European nations warning that such a move could have serious implications for NATO and regional stability.
