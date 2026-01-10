Indian-American Republican Warns US Bill On Russian Oil Imports Could Strain Indiaus Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 11 (IANS) An eminent Republican Indian American on Sunday warned that the proposed US legislation targeting countries importing Russian oil could hurt India-US relations, cautioning that the timing and scale of the measure risk undermining ongoing trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington.

In an interview with IANS, Ashok Mago, founder chairman of the Greater Dallas Indo American Chamber, now known as the US-India Chamber of Commerce, said the move was“not very helpful while negotiations are going on between Delhi and Washington regarding the tariffs,” and argued that lawmakers should allow talks to reach a conclusion before escalating pressure.

“The 500 per cent tariff is not a very good idea,” Mago said, referring to provisions of the Russia Sanctions Bill being moved by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, that would empower the US president to sharply raise duties.

In a statement early this week, Graham claimed that he has the support of President Donald Trump.“He greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill...This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent,” he said.

“This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil, fueling Putin's war machine,” said the Senator from South Carolina.

“This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India, and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin's bloodbath against Ukraine,” Graham said.

Responding to questions on the legislation being moved by Senator Graham, Mago, in an interview with IANS, warned that the impact of such a substantial tariff would be felt directly by the Indian American community.“All the Indian Americans living in the USA will be paying much higher prices for the goods they use every day in their kitchen, the groceries, which are imported from India,” Mago said.

Mago, who played a critical role in India US civil nuclear deal and was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shree in 2014 in recognition of his contribution in India US relationship, urged a negotiated approach, saying,“Let Washington and Delhi have a discussion, work on mutually beneficial tariff program, which is good for both the countries because these two countries, one is the largest democracy in the world, one is the oldest, and they need to work together.”

He added,“They shouldn't be at this stage where we are today.”

Stressing the diaspora's contribution, he said Indian Americans were deeply invested in the US economy.“Indian Americans love this country, and they are contributing a great deal to the US economy, whether it's technology, academia, medicine, or other professions,” Mago said, noting that“many of our members, their businesses are hurting.”

Mago appealed for restraint, suggesting that Congress retain the option of action later if talks fail.“My request to the senator will be not to introduce this bill at this stage,” he said.“And if in the next few weeks things don't work out, there is always another opportunity for him to do that. But first, let's explore all the avenues possible so that everyone is happy that they are getting a fair deal.”

On the broader relationship, Mago said ties were“a little bit strained,” recalling the Howdy Mody event in Houston attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, when“it seemed like there were two friends on the stage and they want to work together for the betterment of all the countries.” He said he remained optimistic that“both the leaders will find ways to get both countries back to where they used to be.

“I cannot imagine these two countries not working together for peace in this world,” Mago added, pointing to India's population and the United States' global economic and military role. He said Indian Americans hoped issues would be resolved“by negotiation, where the economies of both countries continue to grow.

The comments come as Senator Lindsey Graham has promoted the“Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025,” a bipartisan bill that would mandate sweeping sanctions if Moscow refuses to negotiate peace with Ukraine or violates any agreement.

The legislation authorizes the president to impose a duty of“not less than the equivalent of 500 per cent ad valorem” on goods and services imported into the United States from countries that knowingly purchase Russian-origin oil, uranium, natural gas, petroleum products, or petrochemical products.