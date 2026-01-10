Ethiopia Eyes Expanded Coffee Value-Addition To Boost Export Earning

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: The Ethiopian government has intensified efforts to expand coffee productivity and value addition in a bid to bolster much-needed foreign currency earnings from the sector.

The East African country, which posted a record 2.65 billion U.S. dollars in revenue from the export of 468,967 tonnes of coffee during the 2024/2025 Ethiopian fiscal year that ended on July 7, has prioritized boosting value-added coffee exports to augment earnings, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) announced on Friday.

The shift toward expanding the export of value-added coffee from traditional raw beans is part of a broader strategy to maximize returns from Ethiopia's position as Africa's leading producer, the state-run Ethiopian News Agency quoted ECTA Director General Adugna Debela as saying.

Noting that sustained attention has been given to the sector in recent years through a 15-year national coffee development strategy, Debela said various efforts are currently underway to identify structural problems in the sector, aiming to increase coffee productivity and expand export market destinations.

"Competitiveness in the global market depends not only on the volume of coffee exports but also on its quality. Strict monitoring is being carried out to ensure that coffee is produced with high quality," he said.

Noting that the country's coffee sector had long been constrained by the absence of clear guidelines, the ECTA chief said unlocking the potential of value addition and supply chain improvements has been identified as major focus areas.

China, one of the East African country's fast-expanding coffee export destinations, has become the fourth-largest importer of Ethiopian coffee, up from seventh position two years ago.

Regarded as the origin of Arabica coffee, Ethiopia is one of Africa's largest producers and exporters of the commodity. Coffee production is seen as the backbone of the country's agriculture-led economy.

Widely recognized for its quality and rich flavors, ranging from winy to fruity and chocolatey, the country's coffee has been in great demand across the globe.