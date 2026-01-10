Faraday Future Announces The FX Super One Roadmap For Mass Production, Sales, Delivery, Service And Ramp-Up And Its Entry Into Embodied AI Robotics



The three-stage delivery structure in the U.S. for the FX Super One is expected to begin in Q2 of this year, primarily for FX Par; Phase-Two deliveries to industry leaders and B2B Partners are expected to begin in Q3 of this year, with limited volume and production ramp-up, targeting positive contribution margin in this phase; Phase-Three full-scale deliveries to the consumer market in Q4 this year or Q1 next year, targeting sustained positive contribution margin.

The U.S. FX Super One final launch is scheduled to be held in Q2, alongside the establishment of the necessary after-sales and charging service network, with access to Tesla's Supercharger Network in North America, Japan and South Korea.

The Company announced that after a long period of preparation, its Global EAI Industry Bridge Strategy is expanding to introduce Embodied AI Robotics. FF aims to become first company in the U.S. to deliver humanoid robot products to the market with positive contribution margin, and leading U.S.-based AI robotics company. The Company also hosted private previews of its first planned robotics products at the event site.

FF's five-year cumulative production and sales target is 400,000–500,000 vehicles, primarily driven by FX Super One, the future FX 4 and planned models, aligned with its model introductions and production volumes.

FF's goal is to achieve positive operating cash flow within about three years with gross margins of around 20%. FF plans to hold the U.S. launch and begin sales for its first Embodied AI robotics products at the NADA Show in Las Vegas on February 4, alongside the FX Partner Summit.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”,“FF” or the“Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced several new business initiatives and updates as it outlined its 2026 New Year Outlook at its first-ever Stockholders' Day in Las Vegas, coinciding with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The updates included sharing comprehensive milestone targets for the FX Super One, along with the Company's five-year business execution strategy, that plans for between 400,000-500,000 cumulative units, mainly driven by the FX Super One, a planned future FX 4 model, and other planned models. The Company also announced an EAI (Embodied AI) robotics strategy under its upgraded Global EAI Industry Bridge. This dual-track growth model could provide a new growth curve for FF.

The Company's updates were announced by numerous members of the FF and FX leadership teams including YT Jia, founder and Global Co-CEO of FF, Matthias Aydt, Global Co-CEO of FF, Jerry Wang, Global President of FF, Koti Meka, CFO of FF, and Xiao (Max) Ma, Global CEO of the FX brand.

“First and foremost, I want to thank all of our stockholders both in attendance and who joined the livestream online for taking the time to hear these comprehensive updates on the Company's future from myself and other members of our leadership team,” said Mr. Aydt.“We've said it before, but I want to say it again today; this event and all of our forward-facing communications to our stockholders reflects Faraday Future's commitment to transparency, stockholder engagement, and long-term value creation as the Company accelerates toward its mission of revolutionizing the intelligent electric vehicle space.”

Replay of the event is available at:

The production stages for the FX Super One will be laid out as follows: The first phase of delivery is expected to occur in Q2 of this year. It will primarily focus on deliveries to FX Par partners with a cap of 50 units. The second phase of delivery is expected to occur in Q3 of this year, delivering to industry leaders and B2B partners with a cap of 200 units. The third phase of delivery is expected to occur in Q4 of this year or Q1 of next year. This stage will initiate full-scale deliveries, marking the transition to FX's broad market rollout in the U.S.

From 2027 onwards, sales targets of Super One are anticipated to include both BEV and HEREV (hybrid extended range EV) models, driving its volume to about 4,900 units in 2027, 18,000 units in 2028, 38,000 units in 2029, and 55,000 units in 2030.

Regulatory and compliance certifications for Super One are progressing smoothly and on schedule. Key component certifications have almost been completed, laying out a solid foundation for full vehicle certification. The Company will complete vehicle-level EPA, CARB, and FMVSS-related homologation as planned by the third quarter of this year.

To support the delivery milestones, FX will complete the build-out of the after-sales and charging services in Q2, including the underlying systems and operational framework. FF recently signed an agreement with Tesla that enables future FX vehicles to have direct access to Tesla's Supercharger network.

FF's cumulative five-year production and sales target is 400,000-500,000 vehicles, primarily driven by FX Super One, a planned FX 4 model, and other planned models. Key target markets include the United States and the Middle East, where FX Super One deliveries have already begun. Other high-value markets and additional models under the FX brand are also currently under consideration.

Based on its baseline business plan, the Company is targeting to produce and sell approximately 250 units in 2026, scaling to approximately 5,000 units in 2027, and a ramp up more than approximately 22,000 units in 2028, approximately 130,000 units in 2029, and approximately 250,000 units in 2030 aligned with its model introductions and production volumes.

The Company aims to achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization within three years, with an estimated target gross margin rate of 20%.

The Company believes it can achieve these goals underpinned by strong market demand. In addition, FF has made substantial progress across operational and regulatory milestones. This also includes advanced engagement and readiness with key suppliers; meaningful completion of initial homologation activities; and significant assembly readiness progress at its Hanford manufacturing facility, engineering validation, initial crash testing, battery safety certification, software compliance, and other regulatory requirements. These activities have been executed via a combination of in-house capabilities and independent third-party validation.

Over the next twelve months, a primary focus will be disciplined execution and timely delivery of vehicles to the Company's customers, while maintaining flexibility. FF believes this approach positions itself to mitigate risk and advance steadily toward the objectives outlined in its five-year business outlook.

The Company believes that the successful validation of FF's business model through scaled production volumes will enable further improvements in operational efficiency, potential access to diversified funding sources, and the development of additional strategic partnerships to support long-term growth.

Today, FF also announced the unveiling of a new product category under its upgraded Global EAI Industry Bridge Strategy-Embodied AI Robotics. This expansion could further solidify the foundation of FF's EAI ecosystem and raise its long-term growth ceiling, creating greater value for its stockholders and retail investors.

AI is entering large-scale deployment and commercialization, while Crypto and Web3 could be poised for a year of breakout growth. EAI is emerging as a strategic direction with the most profound industrial impact and long-term value in this cycle. FF firmly believes that the upcoming FF Global EAI Industry Bridge Strategy will deliver unique and differentiated value to FF and the entire industry.

With this move, FF looks to take the lead in opening a new AI frontier-starting in the United States. The goal is clear: to become a leading U.S. robotics company and one of the first U.S. companies to deliver humanoid robot products to the market. This dual-track growth model, driven by both EAI vehicles and EAI robotics, could define a new growth curve for Faraday Future.

On February 4, in Las Vegas, FF will hold the FF AI Robotics U.S. Final Launch at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show. FF plans to unveil its first embodied AI robotics products, open public product experiences, and begin sales at the same time.

During the NADA Show, FF will also host the first FX Partner (FX Par) Summit. This will give partners the opportunity not only to join the FX vehicle sales and co-creation network, but also to become early FX Par partners of FF AI Robotics. FF welcomes dealers from the automotive and technology industries to register for the event, and join the Company's FF Par network, as it works together to open the grand future for EAI EV and AI Robotics.

“The year 2026 is the Year of the Horse, and I hope that it will also be the year for FF to gallop full speed ahead and ride to victory,” said YT Jia.“We will work extremely diligently and fight tooth and nail for the successful production, delivery, and ramp-up of FX Super One as we mark a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics.”

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit