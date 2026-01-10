UREVO At CES 2026:“3×8Hrs Smart Wellness Ecosystem” Makes You Achieve More With Less

These products exemplify UREVO's vision: smart wellness that fits into every aspect of your day-work, workout, and recovery.

Introducing the“3×8hrs Smart Wellness Ecosystem”

CES also serves as the stage for UREVO's broader brand concept: the“3×8hrs Smart Wellness Ecosystem,” designed to optimize the three 8-hour segments of life-work, life, and sleep-through connected, intelligent solutions.

Together, these innovations reinforce UREVO's positioning as a brand enabling smarter, healthier living-helping people achieve more with less while inspiring a global audience.

That same philosophy now extends beyond everyday wellness into professional sports.

Extending Smart Wellness into Professional Sports

At CES 2026, UREVO announced a strategic partnership with the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA), becoming its Official Wellness and Recovery Partner. The collaboration extends UREVO's“3×8hrs Smart Wellness Ecosystem” into professional snowsports, supporting USASA's nationwide competitions and athlete community with AI-powered fitness and recovery solutions.

Through its integrated fitness and recovery solutions, UREVO helps athletes recover faster and stay performance-ready across training and competition. The partnership also features on-site recovery activations at key USASA events, underscoring UREVO's commitment to connecting everyday smart wellness with elite athletic performance.

UREVO App: AI-Powered Smart Wellness Hub

Beyond Smart, Beyond Science - the UREVO App serves as the central hub of the 3×8hrs Smart Wellness Ecosystem, connecting all UREVO devices and giving users full control of their wellness journey.



UREVO App Knows You Well - Personalized insights and AI-driven guidance help you understand your body like never before.

Optimize Your Workout - Track, analyze, and enhance your performance with immersive, easy-to-read data.

Always Feel Your Fit - Comprehensive data coverage ensures your work, workout, and recovery are perfectly aligned. Never Miss Your Effort - Granular, detailed metrics empower smarter decisions and consistent progress.

Through the App, users can seamlessly implement their 3×8h wellness routine, turning data into actionable insights and making work, workout, and sleep smarter, more connected, and fully optimized.

Visit UREVO at the Las Vegas Venetian Expo Halls A-D, #56032 in CES 2026 to experience the ecosystem firsthand and meet the UREVO team.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Vincent Wang

Email: ...