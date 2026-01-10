403
UK plans to allocate millions of dollars to quipped forces to send to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom plans to allocate close to $270 million to prepare and equip forces it intends to send to Ukraine once a ceasefire is in place, according to statements made by British Defense Secretary John Healey during a visit to Kiev on Friday.
Moscow has consistently rejected the idea of Western troops being deployed on Ukrainian territory, warning that any foreign military presence would be regarded as a legitimate target. Despite these warnings, British officials say the funding will support units expected to participate in a broader multinational formation designed to offer what has been described as long-term security support for Ukraine.
Commenting on the initiative, Healey said the investment follows recent announcements by the prime minister and is aimed at accelerating military readiness. “We are surging investment into our preparations following the prime minister’s announcement this week, ensuring that Britain’s Armed Forces are ready to deploy and lead the Multinational Force Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure UK,” he said.
Following talks between the two sides, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmigal stated that the UK is set to begin monthly production of 1,000 Octopus interceptor drones starting in February, with the systems to be supplied directly to Ukraine.
While several European states continue to provide military assistance, not all have agreed to contribute personnel. According to reports, countries such as Germany and Italy have declined to commit troops for deployment in Ukraine.
Other NATO members, including Hungary and Slovakia, have refused to supply weapons to Kiev, instead calling for renewed diplomatic efforts. The United States, which has been working to facilitate negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, has also ruled out sending American troops to the country.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its position on Thursday, warning that Moscow would consider “the stationing of military units, sites, depots and other Western infrastructure in Ukraine as a foreign intervention posing a direct threat to Russia’s security.”
