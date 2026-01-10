Maha Congress Chief Challenges BJP, NCP Over Accusations While In Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Jan 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday dared the BJP and the NCP to step out of power and then level accusations at each other.

“The state has a triple-engine government of the BJP, Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. All three parties have come together only to enjoy the spoils of power. While remaining in power, Ajit Pawar is making open and serious allegations against the BJP, and the BJP, in turn, is making allegations against Ajit Pawar. If these two parties only want to trade accusations, then why cling to power? Step out of power first and then make allegations,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference in Pune, the Congress state president said Ajit Pawar is accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of being the most corrupt party, while the BJP is accusing Ajit Pawar of corruption. When asked about the Parth Pawar land scam, Ajit Pawar responds with“Jai Jinendra” and“Jai Jain Boarding”, he said.

“These people are changing colours in a manner that would put even a chameleon to shame. Instead of accusing each other while remaining in power, Ajit Pawar should resign and step out of the government, or else the BJP should withdraw its support to Ajit Pawar's party. But they will not do so. Both parties are two sides of the same coin. There is no morality left among the BJP, Shinde Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party,” he claimed.

Sapkal further said Pune has a great historical, cultural and educational tradition and heritage. Pune was known as the cradle of education and a cultural city, but now it has come to be identified as a city plagued by the drug trade, koyta gangs, corruption and crumbling basic infrastructure. Now it is for the people of Pune themselves to preserve the true Puneri spirit, he appealed.

Responding to another question, Sapkal said the Bharatiya Janata Party is a weak party and will accept anyone into its fold.“They have already included goons and hoodlums, and now they have even included rapists in the party,” he alleged.