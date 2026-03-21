Naga Chaitanya Pens Note Of Gratitude For Best Actor Award

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 21 (IANS) Actor Naga Chaitanya, who recently received the Telangana government's Gaddar Film award for Best Actor for 2025 for his performance in the film 'Thandel', has now penned a note of gratitude in which he has thanked the entire cast and crew of the film and the Telangana Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister among others.

Taking to his X timeline to pen the post of gratitude, Naga Chaitanya wrote that he was truly honoured to receive the Telangana Gaddar Film Award 2025 for Best Leading Actor for #Thandel.

"This film has been a deeply special journey for me, and I'm grateful beyond words to have had the opportunity to be part of this narrative and bring this true heroic story to the screen," the young actor wrote, and went on to thank a series of people for the honour.

He said, "I'd like to thank the entire cast and crew of #Thandel, without whose efforts this award would not have been possible. Like to thank The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumula Garu, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister @Bhatti_Mallu garu, Hon'ble Minister @KomatireddyKVR garu and the entire Gaddar film awards committee for this recognition along with dearest @AlwaysRamCharan for presenting the award."

It may be recalled that Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna was the first to express his happiness and excitement when news broke out that Naga Chaitanya had won the Best Actor Award.

Stating that he was proud of his son Naga Chaitanya being chosen for the award by the Telangana state government, Telugu star Nagarjuna had said that Naga Chaitanya's stellar performance in 'Thandel' deserved this pat on the back.

Nagarjuna took to his social media timelines to express his gratitude. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all the #2025GaddarAward winners! A big thank you to the Telangana Government @revanth_anumula garu @Bhatti_mallu garu for instituting the ANR Award in honour of my father, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu. Its truly a fitting tribute."

The actor also expressed delight that the ANR award this year had gone to veteran actress Jayapradha, who, Nagarjuna said, was a very deserving person.

He wrote, " Delighted that it (the ANR Award) is awarded to the most deserving Jayasudha garu!"

He went on to congratulate Mega star Chiranjeevi for having won the NTR Award and also expressed pride at his son Naga Chaitanya winning the award for Best Actor for his performance in Thandel.

Nagarjuna wrote, "Mega congrats to @kchirutweets garu on the NTR Award. And proud of my son @chay_akkineni for Best Actor; his stellar performance in #Thandel deserves this pat on the back! #TeluguCinema #GaddarAwards2025."

For the unaware, the film awards have been instituted by the Telangana state government in the name of revolutionary poet and balladeer Gaddar, who passed away in 2023. It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had the year before last announced that the Nandi Awards for excellence in Telugu cinema would be revived and renamed after Gaddar. The awards were revived after a gap of 14 years last year.