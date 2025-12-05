Krystle D'souza On Dancing With 'Powerful Performer' Ranveer Singh: You Automatically Level Up

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actress Krystle D'Souza, who grooves with star Ranveer Singh in the song“Shararat” from "Dhurandhar", has talked about working with the“powerful performer.”

Krystle is stepping into a new creative zone of high-octane dance tracks and she's loving every second of the transformation.

She calls this shift“exciting and empowering,” adding,“It feels like stepping into a new league.”

The actress said:“When you share the screen with such powerful performers, you automatically level up. The vibe on set was incredible and everyone brought something unique. It feels like we're part of something really grand and entertaining.”

The actress said that even during the shoot, she felt that the track has“mass connect.”

She says,“It has the beats, the hook step, the madness so why not? Even during the shoot, we felt that this track has that mass connect. I think people will be dancing to this one for a long time.”

Krystle started her acting career in college, and then was cast for Kahe Naa Kahe in 2007.

She was then seen in Kya Dill Mein Hai. In 2008, the actress appeared in Kasturi and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

In 2010, Krystle appeared in Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. In 2011, she was seen in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai opposite Karan Tacker. After the show went off air, Krystle was seen in Ekk Nayi Pehchaan. Krystle returned to television in Brahmarakshas.

The actress made her debut in films with Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O'Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film is directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The film is inspired by the real-life incidents, geopolitical conflicts, and covert operations of RAW, particularly Operation Lyari, a government-led crackdown on local gangs and crime syndicates in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan.