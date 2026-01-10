H1-B And Other US Visa Processing Fees Set To Rise From March
Doha, Qatar: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will increase premium processing fees for several services, including the H1-B visa, starting March 1, 2026.
The revised fees will affect key employment-based and non-immigrant applications used by foreign professionals, working or studying in the United States.
The change is expected to have a direct impact on foreign professionals and students, who are the largest beneficiaries of US employment-based visa.
USCIS stressed that the additional revenue will be used to support agency operations.
The new fees are listed in the table below:
