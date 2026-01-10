403
Malaysia considers Turkey as vital strategic partner
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated on Thursday that his nation regards Türkiye as a significant partner, highlighting the long-standing ties between the two countries.
"It is not always that we find so much trust and confidence from the leadership to the government and the people for so much understanding," he said during a roundtable with Turkish business leaders in Istanbul.
The meeting, coordinated by the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), brought together representatives from 46 Turkish companies.
Reflecting on historical connections, including ties dating back to the Ottoman Empire, the prime minister remarked, "We had excellent times," emphasizing that both Türkiye and Malaysia serve as pivotal hubs within the region.
He added that Türkiye’s regional influence, combined with its capacities, can enhance activities, business initiatives, and investment opportunities between the two countries.
Highlighting Türkiye’s strengths, Anwar pointed to its advanced defense industry, including drone technology. He also noted Malaysia’s economic stability and growing vibrancy.
He stressed that the two nations should pursue synergy, particularly in emerging sectors like artificial intelligence and banking, while leveraging Malaysia’s advantages in energy, semiconductors, and electronics.
Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Türkiye totaled approximately $5 billion from January through November 2025.
