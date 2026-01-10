Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Malaysia considers Turkey as vital strategic partner

Malaysia considers Turkey as vital strategic partner


2026-01-10 08:22:32
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated on Thursday that his nation regards Türkiye as a significant partner, highlighting the long-standing ties between the two countries.

"It is not always that we find so much trust and confidence from the leadership to the government and the people for so much understanding," he said during a roundtable with Turkish business leaders in Istanbul.

The meeting, coordinated by the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), brought together representatives from 46 Turkish companies.

Reflecting on historical connections, including ties dating back to the Ottoman Empire, the prime minister remarked, "We had excellent times," emphasizing that both Türkiye and Malaysia serve as pivotal hubs within the region.

He added that Türkiye’s regional influence, combined with its capacities, can enhance activities, business initiatives, and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Highlighting Türkiye’s strengths, Anwar pointed to its advanced defense industry, including drone technology. He also noted Malaysia’s economic stability and growing vibrancy.

He stressed that the two nations should pursue synergy, particularly in emerging sectors like artificial intelligence and banking, while leveraging Malaysia’s advantages in energy, semiconductors, and electronics.

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Türkiye totaled approximately $5 billion from January through November 2025.

MENAFN10012026000045017281ID1110580923



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search