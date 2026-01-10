Betterment Alerts Users About Fake Crypto Scam Promising Triple Returns

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Betterment Disavows Unauthorized Crypto Promotion Amid Rise in Phishing Attacks

Betterment, a prominent US-based digital investment platform, has issued a warning to users after detecting a fraudulent cryptocurrency promotion circulating through unofficial channels. The message, which appeared to originate from the company, falsely advertised a“limited-time” offer promising to triple investments sent in Bitcoin or Ethereum. The incident underscores ongoing risks associated with crypto scams and the importance of cybersecurity vigilance.

The scam message urged recipients to transfer funds to specified wallets, claiming that their assets would be tripled within hours. Notably, the communication mimicked official marketing language, including references to Betterment's annual performance and employing tactics common in crypto scams such as high guaranteed returns, urgency, and direct wallet transfers. Several users on Reddit shared screenshots of the scam, illustrating the message's attempt to deceive unsuspecting investors. Similar language was also reported in email campaigns targeting potential victims, emphasizing the sophistication of this fraudulent attempt.

Betterment's Response and Platform Overview

In an official statement on X, Betterment clarified that the message was unauthorized and not affiliated with the company. The platform emphasized that the communication was sent through a third-party marketing system without permission and urged users to disregard the offer entirely. The company apologized for any confusion or concerns caused by the incident.

Betterment specializes in automated investing services using low-cost ETFs and caters to a broad client base with options for cash management and retirement planning. Although it is primarily a robo-advisor platform, Betterment allows users to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum through a linked product offering.

Increasing Challenges in Crypto Security

The incident comes amid a decline in crypto phishing attacks, with reports indicating an 83% reduction in losses linked to wallet drainers in 2025. Total losses fell to approximately $84 million from nearly $494 million in the previous year, according to Scam Sniffer. The decrease aligns with a cooler market activity trend, although phishing-related losses still peaked during periods of heightened on-chain activity, notably during Ethereum's strong rally in the third quarter, which saw losses reach $31 million.

The evolving threat landscape emphasizes the need for enhanced security measures as scammers continue to adapt their tactics to target unsuspecting cryptocurrency users. Despite overall improvements, vigilance remains crucial, especially as fraudsters leverage social engineering and third-party vulnerabilities to conduct phishing campaigns and spread malicious links.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.