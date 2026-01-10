403
Rubio expresses US support for people of Iran
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday expressed Washington’s support for the people of Iran, describing them as “brave.”
“The United States supports the brave people of Iran,” Rubio said in a post on social media.
The remarks come as protests continue across the country, which a rights monitoring group reports have claimed at least 65 lives. The casualties include 50 protesters, 14 members of law enforcement and security forces, and one civilian affiliated with the government.
Reports indicate that dozens more have been injured, largely from pellet shots and plastic bullets, while 2,311 individuals have been detained. Demonstrations are ongoing in approximately 180 cities across all 31 provinces. Authorities have yet to release official statements regarding the deaths or injuries.
The unrest began on Dec. 28 near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and has spread to multiple cities, largely fueled by the sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions.
US President Donald Trump also commented on Friday, saying Iran is “in big trouble” as protests grow. He noted that the US is closely monitoring the situation and cautioned Iranian authorities against using lethal force.
Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of instigating the protests, warning that security forces and the judiciary “will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs.”
