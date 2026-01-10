Payg Secures RBI Approval For Offline And Cross-Border Payment Aggregation - A Key Milestone In Its Payment Journey

PayG, a leading homegrown payment gateway, is proud to announce that it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Offline and Cross-Border Payment Aggregator. With this approval, PayG has completed its full suite of Payment Aggregator (PA) licenses, enabling it to facilitate digital payments across online, offline (in-person) and international use cases under RBI's regulatory framework.

The approval enables PayG to support a comprehensive range of payment use cases through a single, compliant platform. These include processing online payments, enabling offline and in-store transactions through POS, QR and device-based solutions and handling cross-border payments for international customers and global merchants.

With the complete set of PA licenses in place, PayG further strengthens its regulatory standing and expands its ability to serve businesses operating across multiple channels and geographies. The approvals ensure end-to-end regulatory compliance, enable wider market reach across offline-first and export-driven businesses and support stronger partnerships with enterprises and banking institutions. This milestone also establishes PayG as a fully licensed payment aggregator with clear differentiation in the payment's ecosystem.

For merchants, the expanded authorization offers a unified platform to manage online, offline and cross-border payments. It simplifies international expansion through RBI-compliant infrastructure, ensures secure, transparent and compliant transactions, and enables seamless payment journeys for customers across touchpoints.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Kamal Manohar Jangeti, Chairman of PayG, said,“Receiving RBI approval for Offline and Cross-Border Payment Aggregation is an important milestone for PayG. It reflects our continued focus on regulatory compliance and building a robust payments infrastructure. With the full suite of Payment Aggregator licenses in place, we are well positioned to support merchants across online, in-store and international markets through a single, trusted platform.”



With the completion of its full suite of Payment Aggregator licenses, PayG enters its next phase of growth with a strong regulatory foundation. The expanded approvals position the company to support businesses across digital, physical and cross-border payment environments, while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and operational integrity. As payment needs continue to evolve, PayG remains focused on building a secure, scalable and inclusive payments infrastructure aligned with India's regulatory and economic priorities.



About PayG

Founded in 2020, the PayG payments solution is one of the most trusted payment gateway service providers in India. We proudly make our payment gateway one of the most affordable ones so that everyone can access it. PayG also frees the merchants from all sorts of extra charges. So, you pay for only what you want - no hidden terms and conditions. As of now, PayG has partnered with 1000+ SMB merchants and 50+ enterprise clients. PayG features over 120+ payment options which include various banks' credit cards, debit cards, net banking, and wallets to accept payment easily.