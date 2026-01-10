403
US, Venezuela return Minerva oil tanker
(MENAFN) US and Venezuelan authorities completed a coordinated mission to bring the Minerva oil tanker back to Venezuelan territorial waters, according to statements from Venezuelan state officials.
In the announcement, officials said, "Authorities in the United States and Venezuela announce the successful joint operation for the return to the country of the vessel Minerva, which had sailed without payment or authorization from the Venezuelan authorities."
They added, "Thanks to this first successful joint operation, the vessel is currently sailing back to Venezuelan waters for safekeeping and appropriate action."
Earlier in the day, American authorities reported seizing a fifth oil tanker as part of efforts to assert control over Venezuelan oil shipments. Homeland Security leadership said the U.S. Coast Guard boarded and took control of the Motor Tanker Olina — previously known as the Minerva M — in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea.
The US government has stepped up maritime enforcement operations recently, blaming illicit shipments and attempting to regulate oil exports linked to Venezuela. These actions include a series of vessel seizures aimed at curbing unauthorized oil movements in the region.
Additionally, the Trump administration has increased its military presence in nearby seas since the previous year in operations it describes as combating drug trafficking and enforcing sanctions. Officials have described the growing number of tanker boardings as part of a broader strategy to tighten oversight of Venezuelan oil distribution.
In public statements, U.S. defense spokespeople have emphasized that naval blockades and interdiction efforts are both active and effective, and suggested that some oil carriers have turned back to avoid capture as enforcement intensifies.
Nonetheless, critics have questioned the legality and implications of heightened military involvement in international waters, while government leaders maintain these measures support broader strategic goals relating to Venezuelan oil assets and regional stability.
