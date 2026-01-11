403
Journalist Reveals Motivation Behind US Strike on Venezuela
(MENAFN) Washington's military operation in Caracas aimed to sever Beijing's access to Venezuelan crude rather than address narcotics trafficking, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.
In a Thursday analysis published on his personal website, Hersh asserted that President Donald Trump's true motivation centers on blocking "China, America's economic rival, from its ongoing purchases of Venezuela's cheap heavy crude oil."
The veteran reporter warned that Iran represents Washington's next objective—another Beijing oil partner possessing "the world's fourth largest" crude reserves. Hersh noted that Tehran's position has deteriorated following last June's US-Israeli bombing operations and current widespread domestic unrest.
Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff and Homeland Security adviser, defended the administration's position during an appearance Monday, declaring: "it is absurd that we would allow a nation in our own backyard to become the supplier of resources to our adversaries but not to us."
That identical day, US ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz informed the Security Council: "you cannot continue to have the largest energy reserves in the world under the control of adversaries of the United States."
Media reported Tuesday that anonymous officials revealed the Trump administration demanded Venezuela terminate economic relationships with Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba, pivoting exclusively toward US oil production partnerships and preferential crude sales to American buyers.
Saturday's Caracas operation saw US special forces seize President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, transporting them to New York. Both appeared in federal court Monday facing drug-trafficking conspiracy allegations, entering not guilty pleas.
Russia—joined by numerous BRICS and Global South governments—has issued strong condemnations of Washington's actions.
