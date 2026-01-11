403
Paris demonstrators rally against US action in Venezuela
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Paris on Sunday to protest a U.S. military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The protesters convened at Bastille Square in response to appeals from various political groups, voicing opposition to the U.S. intervention.
Participants carried banners reading "Stop imperialist aggression, yes to the sovereignty of peoples" and demanded Maduro’s release, while chanting slogans such as “Trump out, Venezuela does not belong to you.” They called for the U.S. to withdraw from the Caribbean and expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan population, insisting that the people of Venezuela should be allowed to determine their own future freely and that international sanctions be lifted. Pro-Palestinian supporters were also present at the demonstration.
The operation took place on January 3, when U.S. special forces conducted a nighttime raid in Caracas, detaining Maduro and his wife amid strikes on military targets. The mission, authorized by President Donald Trump, followed long-standing federal indictments accusing Maduro of narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and corruption.
On January 5, Maduro appeared in a New York City federal court wearing handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.
