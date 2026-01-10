403
Hungary Asylum for Polish Nationals Sparks Warsaw's Diplomatic Fury
(MENAFN) Hungary has extended asylum protection to two additional Polish nationals, Polish media outlets disclosed Friday, intensifying a bitter extradition standoff between Budapest and Warsaw centered on former government officials facing corruption allegations.
The Polish Foreign Ministry condemned the development, stating Budapest's recent actions "negatively impact bilateral relations and undermine the principles of European solidarity," a broadcaster reported.
"Like other EU member states, Poland has received information about the granting of asylum in Hungary to two Polish citizens," a ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying, adding that the identities of the individuals could not be confirmed.
The asylum grants escalate an already volatile diplomatic confrontation stemming from Hungary's prior decision to shelter Marcin Romanowski, a former deputy justice minister affiliated with the Law and Justice party.
Romanowski, facing 11 criminal counts from Polish prosecutors including alleged abuse of power and misappropriation of public funds, secured Hungarian asylum status in December 2024.
Investigative platform VSquare revealed last month that Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland's ex-justice minister also implicated in the identical embezzlement investigation, had relocated to Budapest.
Ziobro refused to confirm whether he submitted an asylum application in Hungary.
Warsaw subsequently summoned the Hungarian envoy to lodge formal objections regarding the reported sanctuary measures, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior informed Polish web portal Interia.
Wewior indicated that Warsaw has additionally demanded Hungary disclose the identities of individuals receiving protection within its borders.
