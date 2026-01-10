403
Trump Set to Hold Talks with Colombia's Petro at White House
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Friday he will host Colombian President Gustavo Petro for discussions at the White House during early February.
"I am sure it will work out very well for Colombia, and the U.S.A., but, cocaine and other drugs must be stopped from coming into the United States," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
The optimistic tone marks a sharp shift after months of Trump publicly attacking Petro and his administration, repeatedly alleging the Colombian leader operates "cocaine factories," which he has sometimes dubbed "mills."
Trump confirmed the planned meeting following a Wednesday phone conversation with Petro, though he had not specified when the meeting would take place.
In a Friday interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, Petro made striking allegations about US military planning. "Trump told me in a phone call that he was thinking of doing bad things in Colombia. The message was that they were already preparing, planning a military operation," Petro said during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais.
The left-wing Colombian president suggested the danger may have subsided after their midweek conversation, though he cautioned, "I could be mistaken."
"Any president, anywhere in the world, can be removed if he or she does not align with certain interests," he said, adding that he feared suffering the same fate as Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by US forces in Caracas last weekend.
Petro acknowledged his nation's military vulnerabilities, explaining that Colombia lacks air defense capabilities, but has called for popular resistance in the event of such an operation in his country.
