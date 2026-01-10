403
Trump warns Greenland could be taken by Russia, China
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump warned on Friday that Greenland could end up under the influence of Russia or China if the United States fails to intervene, framing the issue as a strategic necessity for Washington.
Speaking during a meeting with oil and gas industry leaders, Trump made clear that action was inevitable, saying, "We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not," arguing that "because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."
He further suggested that Washington had multiple options, stating, "We're going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way."
While emphasizing his positive view of Denmark, Trump said he is "a fan of Denmark" but underscored that he would "like to make a deal" with the Danish government regarding the territory.
Following the Jan. 3 military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, Trump again highlighted his long-standing interest in bringing Greenland under US control, presenting the move as vital to American national security, according to reports.
