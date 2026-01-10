Manipur: Poppy Fields Worth Crores, Huge Arms Cache Seized In Kangpokpi

Poppy Cultivation Worth Crores Destroyed

Acting on intelligence on illicit narcotics cultivation, Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with CRPF and Manipur Police in the general area Ngatan Hill Range in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, on January 9. According to the Assam Rifles, during the conduct of the operation, the team detected and destroyed 40 acres of poppy cultivation and 11 makeshift huts used for processing and storing narcotics. The destroyed fields had the potential of opium worth multiple crores, the release stated.

Large Cache of Arms Seized

Earlier, security forces in Manipur recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during an operation on January 8 in the Songjang (Pakang) area under Kangpokpi Police Station in Kangpokpi district. The seized items included three local made pumpi guns, one Excalibur rifle with a magazine, one.303 rifle with magazine, two local made.22 pistols with magazines, five 5.56 mm live rounds ammunition, five empty cartridges of 12 bore action rifle, one local made pumpi empty shell, six local made pumpi live shells, and 11 local made 12 bolt action rifles.

Heroin Seizure and Arrests in Churachandpur

Additionally, in another anti-narcotics operation, a combined team of security forces and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials arrested two drug smugglers on January 7 from the area between Maukot village and Singngat in Churachandpur district. The arrested persons were identified as Hangkhankap and Khupjamal. Authorities seized 4.3 kilograms of heroin powder contained in 320 soap cases, along with one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler. (ANI)

