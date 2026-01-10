403
Guterres denounces recent Russia’s strikes on Ukraine
(MENAFN) The head of the United Nations issued a sharp rebuke on Friday over Russia’s latest military actions in Ukraine, condemning the continued targeting of non-military sites, according to an official statement.
The message said, “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing targeted missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure.”
It further emphasized that the assaults “have resulted in significant civilian casualties and deprived millions of Ukrainians of essential services, including electricity, heating and water at a time of acute humanitarian need.”
The statement also underlined that “attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law,” adding that “no matter where they occur, they are unacceptable, unjustifiable, and must stop immediately.”
