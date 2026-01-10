Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Guterres denounces recent Russia’s strikes on Ukraine

Guterres denounces recent Russia’s strikes on Ukraine


2026-01-10 01:14:45
(MENAFN) The head of the United Nations issued a sharp rebuke on Friday over Russia’s latest military actions in Ukraine, condemning the continued targeting of non-military sites, according to an official statement.

The message said, “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing targeted missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure.”

It further emphasized that the assaults “have resulted in significant civilian casualties and deprived millions of Ukrainians of essential services, including electricity, heating and water at a time of acute humanitarian need.”

The statement also underlined that “attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law,” adding that “no matter where they occur, they are unacceptable, unjustifiable, and must stop immediately.”

MENAFN10012026000045017640ID1110580101



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search