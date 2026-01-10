403
BIST 100 Reaches Record Close
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock gauge concluded Thursday at 12,087.97 points, climbing 0.49% and marking a historic end-of-day peak.
Opening at 12,034.94 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index advanced 59.13 points compared to Wednesday’s finish.
The index touched a low of 11,907.78 and a daily peak of 12,152.59.
The overall capitalization of the BIST 100 was approximately 11.96 trillion Turkish liras ($278.45 billion), with turnover reaching 149 billion liras ($3.45 billion).
Out of the listed shares, 61 recorded gains while 36 declined relative to the prior session.
Gold traded at $4,447.35 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at $60.75 per barrel as of 6:40 pm local time (1540GMT).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange stood at 43.0480, the euro/Turkish lira at 50.3625, and the British pound exchanged for 58.0140 liras.
