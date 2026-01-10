403
Polish President meets farmers ahead of EU-Mercosur protest
(MENAFN) Polish President Karol Nawrocki met on Friday with farmer representatives ahead of a large protest in Warsaw against a proposed European Union trade agreement with the South American Mercosur bloc.
The meeting took place at 10 a.m. at the Presidential Palace, shortly before thousands of farmers gathered in central Warsaw, blocking major streets near the Sejm and government offices. The Presidential Chancellery shared photos from the discussion, stating that Nawrocki was “listening to the concerns of agricultural producers.”
Polish farmers contend that the EU-Mercosur agreement would allow cheaper agricultural imports from Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, countries they say maintain lower production standards and weaker environmental and labor regulations.
The long-negotiated pact would provide tariff concessions for certain agricultural products from Mercosur countries while granting improved access for European machinery, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.
Attempts to finalize the agreement in Brazil at the end of December did not succeed, as several member states remained unconvinced. Poland, along with France and Hungary, currently opposes the deal, while Italy has expressed concerns but has not formally joined a blocking coalition.
EU agriculture ministers are considering a stronger safeguard mechanism that would allow governments to halt imports if domestic markets are destabilized. Polish Agriculture Minister Stefan Krajewski noted this week in Brussels that negotiations remain unpredictable, warning that “a decision may again be delayed.”
